 ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Youth Cong Activist To Move Bombay HC, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande Misusing BMC Resources
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Youth Cong Activist To Move Bombay HC, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande Misusing BMC Resources

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Youth Cong Activist To Move Bombay HC, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande Misusing BMC Resources

The BMC had purchased 50,000 pressure cookers at a cost of Rs 12.50 cr and instead of the civic body doing the distribution itself, it has handed over the vessels to Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande who is making it appear as if it is a gift from him to the people.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande distributing pressure cookers with his name etched on it | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

Youth Congress activist advocate Nikhil Kamble has decided to move the Bombay high court against the Rs 12.50 cr pressure cooker scam of Chandivali. Despite a wave of protest, Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA from Chandivali Dilip Lande is continuing to distribute free pressure cookers which actually belong to the BMC. In fact, he has even got his name etched on to the cookers.

The distribution is continuing despite an ongoing police probe into the scam. The BMC had purchased 50,000 pressure cookers at a cost of Rs 12.50 cr. Instead of the civic body doing the distribution itself, it has handed over the vessels to Lande who is making it appear as if it is a gift from him to the people. The distribution is being done in the context of the assembly elections, which are round the corner.

The BMC's top bosses have failed to conduct an inquiry into the matter. However, following a complaint from Kamble, the police started its probe. But it has hit a roadblock since the assistant municipal commissioner concerned Dhanaji Herlekar, who purchased the cookers on behalf of the BMC, is not cooperating the investigation.

Assistant municipal commissioner Dhanaji Herlekar who purchased the pressure cooker on behalf of BMC

Assistant municipal commissioner Dhanaji Herlekar who purchased the pressure cooker on behalf of BMC | FPJ

On August 13, the Free Press Journal had reported about the alleged Pressure Cooker Scam wherein the BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at four times higher cost than the market price (Rs2,498) and got them distributed by Lande. Through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own to woo voters ahead of the assembly polls, said complainant Advocate Nikhil Kamble, who has written a complaint to the BMC and police in the matter. The drive was actually a part of a municipal social welfare scheme meant for the underprivileged living in L ward.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video
WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video
Punjab National Bank Exam Results For 2700 Apprentice Posts Declared; Check Your NOW!
Punjab National Bank Exam Results For 2700 Apprentice Posts Declared; Check Your NOW!
Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In Elevator
Mollywood #MeToo Movement: Usha Reveals Slapping Malayalam Actor After He Misbehaved With Her In Elevator
Read Also
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Police Probe Hits Roadblock Due To Assistant...
article-image

Following the direction of police commissioner, a probe had been initiated by Saki Naka police on the basis of Kamble’s complaint, but it has hit a roadblock as the assistant municipal commissioner Dhanaji Herlekar of ‘L’ ward is not cooperating with the police to record a statement in the matter.

However, as Vidhan Sabha polls come closer and sitting MLAs have indulged in distributing various freebies like laptops, tablets, umbrellas and more, Lande has been distributing BMC cookers to the residents of his constituency. Even after a complaint was filed in the matter and a police probe was initiated, he continues to distribute these cookers engraved with his name in various parts of the constituency through a series of events under the name of ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Sanman Sohla’.

Read Also
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Lack Of BMC Inquiry Gives Free Hand To MLA Dilip...
article-image

The MLA has been organising multiple cooker distribution events at Saki Naka’s Golden Nest Hall, Gomai Hall, Shethiya Nagar Hall, Asalpha’s Naliyawala Hall, Narayan Nagar’s Gebanshah Dargah Hall and Chandivali’s Prajapati Hall. The MLA has posted pictures from these cooker distribution events with party banners which say, “Chandivali Ki Yahi Pukar Fir Ek Baar Dilip Mama Aamdar”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Youth Cong Activist To Move Bombay HC, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA...

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Youth Cong Activist To Move Bombay HC, Alleges Shiv Sena MLA...

Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries...

Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries...

Mira-Bhayandar: Naigaon Couple Jumps Into Versova Creek Bridge In Suspected Double Suicide Bid;...

Mira-Bhayandar: Naigaon Couple Jumps Into Versova Creek Bridge In Suspected Double Suicide Bid;...

Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save Asks Developers To Help Build 1.25 Lakh Houses For Mill...

Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save Asks Developers To Help Build 1.25 Lakh Houses For Mill...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Eyes 12 Seats, Hopes For Alliance With MVA

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Eyes 12 Seats, Hopes For Alliance With MVA