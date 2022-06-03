Chance of thunderstorms in next two days in Mumbai; heatwave likely in parts of Vidarbha | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai’s weather has gone from sunny days to sullen skies and according to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the next two days. The city woke up to partly cloudy weather on Thursday, which persisted for almost the entire day.

The IMD has released a district-wise weather warning for the next five days in Maharashtra.

According to IMD official K S Hosalikar, there are high chances of rain with thunderstorms in some parts of Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, while Mumbai and adjacent areas may experience light rainfall and thunderstorms for the next two days.

“However, the IMD has also warned of a likely heatwave for two-four days in some parts of Vidarbha,” Hosalikar added.

For Mumbaikars, the cloudiness has proven to be a relief, marking the end of a scorching summer and the start of the transition to monsoon.

According to the IMD, the rainfall/ thunderstorm in the forecast and the warnings are

due to the cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal at the mid-tropospheric levels; and the east-west and north-south trough formation from the cyclonic conditions from south-east Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland.

With the southwest monsoon having set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of time, it is expected that the rains will arrive in Mumbai by June 10.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 29.4°C and maximum was 34.0°C, while the relative humidity was 72 per cent. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 28°C and a maximum temperature of 33.0°C, with a relative humidity of 84 per cent.