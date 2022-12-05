Chaityabhumi: Ground for peace, community service

File Photo

Mumbai: At a bench close to Chaityabhumi and Shivaji Park, Shobha Parve sat gleefully. As she and her family managed to do what they had come for all the way from Ulhasnagar. She paid homage to and took darshan of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. She also felt at “peace” after spending time at Chaityabhumi.

Every year on Mahaparinirvan Din which is annually observed on Dec 6, hundreds of devotees queue outside Chaityabhumi, the place where Dr Ambedkar was cremated 66 years ago. Same scenario played out on Sunday as well.

“On Dec 6, it's very difficult to get darshan. So we make it a point to come earlier. Today being a Sunday, we managed to get an early darshan. It still took nearly two hours in the queue,” said Anita Gawli, 40, who had come from Thane with her family and relatives. She took a break from her work of being a househelp, while her relatives came all the way from the interiors of Maharashtra.

“We have come from Jalna. Today whatever we are, it's because of him. We come here to pay our gratitude to him. His teachings are always talked about in the family. His emphasis on education being top most,” said Aba Patekar, 75.

At Shivaji Park, where administration puts up various facilities for the big day, groups were seen singing songs in the historic leader's memory. Giant screens showed highlights of Dr Ambedkar, while galleries showed his iconic photographs.

“For the first time, the BMC is distributing food. Over 50,000 people will be given food. A book describing life, important events, milestones and a small biography of Babasaheb will be released tomorrow. We will be distributing over one lakh copies of it,” said BMC PRO Tanaji Kamble

“We have tried coming here on Dec 6 last year but failed to get darshan. On Mahaparinirvan Din, we go to Buddhavihar close to our place and do aarti of Lord Buddha and Babasaheb. We also take out a rally,” said Anita More, who had come with her family and neighbours.

Many around had come to give voluntary service of food and water. Vinod Wakode, a technician from the BARC was one among those. He took a week off so that he could serve at Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi. Mr Wakode and some of his colleagues rent a place nearby, with the view that the special accommodation is available to distant visitors.

“Babasaheb did service all his life for us. I manage crowds and do work. It's like giving back,” he said.



