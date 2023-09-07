CGST & Excise Department Carry Out Search Operation At Shemaroo Entertainment Premises, CEO Among 3 Top Execs Detained

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise Department recently conducted a series of search operations at the premises of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd in response to allegations of misconduct.

Search Carried Out on September 5

The search operation took place on September 5, leading to the subsequent detainment of three high-ranking executives: Joint Managing Director Atul H Maru, Hiren Gada (Whole-Time Director & CEO), and Amit Haria (CFO), who were held in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Following their detention, the three top executives were granted bail on Thursday.

In response to these developments, the media and entertainment company emphasized its commitment to contesting the allegations "in full compliance with the due process of law."

Uncertain Impact and Alleged Misconduct Amount

At the present stage, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd has stated that it is unable to definitively ascertain the estimated impact on its operations and the precise amount involved in the alleged misconduct.

The situation remains fluid as investigations continue.

