CERT-In Issues Advisory On AI-Powered Deepfakes, Warns Citizens Of Scammers Using Realistic Tactics For Financial Fraud

Representational photo |

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recently issued an advisory for citizens informing them about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and creation of deepfakes by scammers.

Last month, addressing the menace of deepfake videos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the use of artificial intelligence to create ‘deepfakes’ is deeply problematic and urged the media to educate people on this subject. The advisory states that scammers use Al as a more realistic and powerful weapon to commit fraud.

According to the advisory, the scammers use social media profiles and other websites to take videos, photos and other information and by using this information, they create realistic, deep fakes of real voices and videos of people’s friends or family, make fake kidnappings, and make ransom calls seem legitimate for the sake of financial gain.

“Scammers create a sense of urgency and seriousness about the situation to make the victims act quickly and ask for money in the form of gift cards, or cryptocurrency,” the advisory stated.

Informing about the best practices one should use to avoid falling prey to scammers, the advisory states: “Block profiles from public searches. Never accept friend requests from unknowns. Keep the privacy settings of your social media profile at the most restricted levels, especially for the public and others. Apply maximum caution while sharing videos, photographs, status updates, comments, etc. These may together reveal enough information about users.”

“Avoid impulsive reactions, and always think calmly before reacting to sensitive or suspicious calls, messages, emails, etc. Try to contact the right person such as your family, friends, etc, before sharing any sensitive information or making financial transactions. Always monitor your bank transactions for any suspicious charges. Report cyber crimes immediately by calling 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in,” it states.

Earlier the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had reacted strongly to deepfake video targeting actress Rashmika Mandanna making rounds on social media and reminded the platforms to take down any content that violated IT rules of India.