Centre 'very worried' about Maharashtra as COVID-19 cases sees huge rise

The rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is a "serious matter", Niti Aayog member V.K. Paul said on Thursday. He said the Centre is "very worried" and added that the virus cannot be taken for granted if the country has to be COVID-free.
"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain COVID free, then, we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour," said V.K. Paul.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said Maharashtra has shown "a worrisome trend". He blamed "COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations" for the sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases.
"Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend. The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking & tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," Thackeray said.
He said the government has been requesting people to wear mask, maintain physical distance and avoid moving out unnecessarily.
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057.
The state has so far reported 52,610 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)