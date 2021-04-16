Centre to import 50,000 MTs of medical oxygen to Maharashtra and 11 other high-burden states

Maharashtra and 11 states are expected to get partial relief in the availability of oxygen amid rising demand from the Covid-19 patients. The Centre has decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen and conduct mapping of 12 high-burden states for oxygen sources. These states are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to the Union Health Ministry, while the demand in Maharashtra is expected to exceed the available production capacity of the state, states like Madhya Pradesh do not have any production capacity to meet demand. Besides, there is a trend of increasing demand in other oxygen-producing states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan.



Sources of medical oxygen and their production capacity were mapped to match the requirement of states and an indicative framework has been developed to guide the states on the sources of medical oxygen. Accordingly, 4,880MT, 5,619MT and 6,593MT have been indicated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand as on April 20, 25 and 30 respectively.