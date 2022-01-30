Centre running economy by imposing taxes on petrol and diesel: NCP's Jayant Patil

Maharashtra: NCP State President Jayant Patil on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP-led central government over its reticence to help the Maharashtra government via central schemes.

"Maharashtra, other states, no longer receive the kind of central schemes that were prevalent under the Manmohan Singh government since Modi government came to power," Patil said.

He added that the Modi government is running the country's economy by imposing taxes on petrol and diesel which in turn are adversely affecting the poor.

He said that the government should make efforts to reduce taxes, and make fuel available at international rates.

Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:58 PM IST