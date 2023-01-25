Centre notifies Neela Gokhale as Bombay HC judge

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Central Government on Tuesday issued a notification for appointment of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court for a period of two years.

On January 10, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had recommended advocate Gokhale’s elevation as a judge of Bombay High Court on January 10.

Gokhale had recently appeared for Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2018 Malegaon Blast case, in his plea seeking discharge from the case before the high court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr. Neela Kedar Gokhale, to be an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office,” the notification read.

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, tweeted: “As per the Constitutional provisions, advocate Gokhale has been appointed as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court.”

The HC is currently functioning with 64 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94 judges.

Once advocate Gokhale takes oath as a justice, the total strength of the High Court is likely to go up to 65.

