Centre asks Maharashtra govt to impose strict restrictions during festivals

Mumbai: In an advisory to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday asked the state government to consider the imposition of local restrictions in public observation of upcoming festivals in view of concerns that mass gatherings may turn into super spreader of Covid-19.

Even though the trajectory of daily cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing signs of upsurge in Covid-19. ‘’In view of mass gathering during the festivals including Dahi Handi and Ganpati Utsav, it is advised the state may consider imposing and enhancing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals," said Bhushan.

Bhushan said the concerns of Indian Council of Medical Research and National Center for Disease Control regarding the potential events during festivals turning into super spreader events, thereby leading to spike in COVID 19 cases, was communicated to the states by the ministry’s letter dated July 20, 2021. ‘’This is particularly important in view of circulation of more transmissible variants of concern being reported in various states including Maharashtra,’’ he added.

‘’I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to the five fold strategy of ‘’Test-Track-Test-Vaccinate & ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour’’ may result in losing the impetus that Maharashtra and the country has gained so fa in managing the pandemic,’’ said Bhushan.

‘’I look forward to your proactive measures, so that we may continue to build on the momentum gained through our collective public health response to COVID 19 pandemic,’’ said Bhushan.

Bhushan’s letter was sent to the state CS when new 4654 cases and 170 deaths were reported on Friday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:15 AM IST