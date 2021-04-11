Central team finds flaws in COVID-19 measures taken in Maharashtra

The central government teams that were deployed in 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, have pointed out flaws in the methods adopted to contain the raging pandemic.

In Maharashtra, containment operations were found to be sub-optimal in Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad, with less than satisfactory perimeter control and lack of active surveillance, according to a statement released by the high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams.

They also said the testing capacity in several districts in the state is already overwhelmed, resulting in delay in reporting of test results. Adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was also found to be lacking by almost all the central teams that visited the districts.

The teams visited 30 districts of Maharashtra - which alone accounts for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, according to the health ministry.