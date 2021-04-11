Central team finds flaws in COVID-19 measures taken in Maharashtra

Mumbai

Mumbai: A health worker screening of a passenger at a Dadar railway station during weekend lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, at Dadar, in Mumbai on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
The central government teams that were deployed in 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, have pointed out flaws in the methods adopted to contain the raging pandemic.

In Maharashtra, containment operations were found to be sub-optimal in Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad, with less than satisfactory perimeter control and lack of active surveillance, according to a statement released by the high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams.

They also said the testing capacity in several districts in the state is already overwhelmed, resulting in delay in reporting of test results. Adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was also found to be lacking by almost all the central teams that visited the districts.

The teams visited 30 districts of Maharashtra - which alone accounts for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, according to the health ministry.

