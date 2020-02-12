Central Railways to restore train services after repair work between Monkey Hill and Karjat

In a press release issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, it was stated that Central Railway will restore the following trains from the dates mentioned after completion of infrastructure work between Monkey Hill and Karjat.

Here are the details released by the Central Railways;

51027 CSMT-Pandharpur Fast Passenger JCO from 14.2.2020

51028 Pandharpur-CSMT Fast Passenger JCO from 14.2.2020

51029 CSMT-Vijayapura Fast Passenger JCO from 16.2.2020

51030 Vijayapura-CSMT Fast Passenger JCO from 17.2.2020

11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express will run from CSMT JCO from 15.2.2020

11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express will run up to CSMT JCO from 14.2.2020

Passengers are requested to note.