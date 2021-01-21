Central Railways to carry special block between Thane and Mulund: Check date, time and other details here

Thane: Central Railway will carry special block on all 6 lines between Thane and Mulund stations for the girder launching at Kopri Bridge on January 23-24 and 24-25 night.
"The block will be operated from 1:00 am to 4:30 am on both the nights. This special block will affect the regular train running pattern on both days during the block hours. The cancellation of Secunderabad-Mumbai Special, Hubballi-LTT Special has been scheduled," said an official from CR, Mumbai.
The special block has been carried to place the girders of Kopri rail over the bridge, which is one of the major connectivity in the city, that falls on the eastern express highway.
"Besides, on January 23 and 24, the special train running from Solapur-Mumbai Special will be shortly terminated at Pune. Madgaon-Mumbai special will be shortly terminated at Panvel. On January 24 and 25, Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru special will originate from Pune instead of CSMT Mumbai and Mumbai-Madgaon special will originate from Panvel instead of CSMT Mumbai," he added.
According to the official, around 11 mail express trains functioning during morning hours will be shortly terminated at Dadar, Thane and Kalyan. While trains like Mangaluru Central-LTT special and Sawantwadi Road-Dadar special will arrive around one to one and a half hours late at their destinations.
Considering the block hours, it will majorly affect the outstation or mail express trains. The suburban services between Kurla and Thane stations will remain cancelled from 12.30 am to 05.30 am on January 24 and 25. Hence, passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block, informed railway official.
The Kopri Bridge which sees over 1.22 lakh vehicles commuting daily leads to bottleneck during peak hours. Widening the bridge will resolve the peak hour congestion, providing relief to the commuters plying towards cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)