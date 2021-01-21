Central Railways to carry special block between Thane and Mulund: Check date, time and other details here

Thane: Central Railway will carry special block on all 6 lines between Thane and Mulund stations for the girder launching at Kopri Bridge on January 23-24 and 24-25 night.

"The block will be operated from 1:00 am to 4:30 am on both the nights. This special block will affect the regular train running pattern on both days during the block hours. The cancellation of Secunderabad-Mumbai Special, Hubballi-LTT Special has been scheduled," said an official from CR, Mumbai.

The special block has been carried to place the girders of Kopri rail over the bridge, which is one of the major connectivity in the city, that falls on the eastern express highway.