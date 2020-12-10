Central Railway's power block at Ambernath on Saturday to affect rail services in Mumbai: List of local, express trains cancelled on Dec 12-13

Central Railway's Mumbai Division will operate night traffic and power block for the launching of 4 girders of 6 meter wide Foot Over Bridge at Ambernath station. The block will be operated on Up and Down lines from 2.10 am to 6.20 am on the intervening night of December 12 and 13.

Due to the power block, the train running pattern will be as under:

Kalyan-Badlapur Dn line from 2.10 am to 6.20 am (4.10 hrs) on Saturday and Sunday night

1. Cancellation of Mail/Express trains

Train No. 02016 Pune –Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai special leaving Pune on 12.12.2020

Train No. 02015 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Pune special leaving CSMT Mumbai on 13.12.2020

2. Regulation of Mail/Express Train o­n 13.12.2020

Train No.02940 Jaipur- Pune Special will be regulated at Kalyan till completion of block

3. Working of Suburban trains during the block period

Suburban services on Dn Line between Kalyan and Karjat will remain suspended during the block period

Cancellation of Dn Local trains on 13.12.2020

1. Karjat locals leaving Thane at 5.00 am and 5.28 am

2. Khopoli local leaving CSMT at 4.24 am (This local will leave from Karjat)

3. Karjat local leaving CSMT at 4.48 am

4. Badlapur local leaving Kurla at 5.27 am

5. Ambernath local leaving CSMT at 5.40 am

6. Kurla locals leaving CSMT at 8.41am and 9.12 am

Cancellation of Up Local trains o­n 13.12.2020

1. CSMT locals leaving Karjat at 2.35 am, 4.53 am, 6.33 am and 7.00 am

2. CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 4.11 am (This local will leave from Thane)

3. CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 4.41 am

4. CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 6.46 am (This local will leave from Kalyan)