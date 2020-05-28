Central Railways loaded more than 3000 goods trains in the last 60 days

Mumbai: During the lockdown, Central Railway warriors, relentlessly working 24x7 to supply the essential items like coal, food grains, sugar, petroleum products, fertilizers, and containers, have run 3,000 goods trains (or 1,47,741 wagons) in the last 60 days. On an average 2,400 wagons were loaded daily.

The CR carried 59,487 wagons of coal to power plants for uninterrupted supply of electricity to the nation. It also transported 1,819 wagons of food grains and sugar, 5,861 wagons of fertilizers, and 587 wagons of onion.

Besides this, it carried 14,042 tank wagons of petroleum products for smooth supply of fuel to all stakeholders, 2,349 wagons of iron and steel for industries, 51,215 container wagons and about 6,696 wagons of other miscellaneous products.