'Central Railways' Inaction On Garbage Clearance Leads To Waterlogging': RTI Activist Anil Galgali

The failure of Central Railway to clear the tracks of garbage is the main reason why there was waterlogging and consequent disruption of services on Monday. Recently, the divisional railway managers of Central and Western Railways held a joint press conference at the behest of the railway ministry at which an elaborate power point presentation was made about the ``monsoon readiness" of the administration.

This correspondent had then pointed out that tons of garbage was lying uncleared between Wadala and GTB Nagar, Chembur-Govandi and Chunabhatti. A senior C. Railway official had then asked the media to create awareness among people not to dump garbage onto the tracks. The administration has been giving this standard response since ages, but has done precious little to ensure that the tracks are not used as dumping grounds.

In April 2022, the FPJ had published photographs showing the garbage dump between Wadala and GTB Nagar and sought action. But the railway administration has been totally indifferent. Thus because of the lack of civic sense among certain slum-dwellers and in action on the part of C. Railway lakhs of commuters had to suffer on Monday. It is learnt that Mumbai M.P.s are likely to take up this matter with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav soon.

General manager of Central Railway Ram Karan Yadav stated on Monday that ``it has been raining heavily since Sunday night. More than 300 mm has fallen in six hours....There is waterlogging around Kurla-Bhandup and on harbour line from Wadala to Mankhurd." At Chunabhatti the water logging was entirely because of non-clearance of garbage. Right at the mouth of he water suction pump at the CST-end of platform one there was heavy garbage.

Despite a complaint by RTI Activist Anil Galgali on June 26, that the Kurla Car Shed drain had not been cleaned. Central Railway and BMC were passing the buck between each other. iThe railway service faltered due to water coming on the Central Railway tracks, he observed.

Galgali was going towards Kurla station on June 26 from the road near Kurla Car Shed drain. He immediately tweeted and requested C. Railway and BMC to clean the drain, otherwise the railway services may be disrupted. In this regard, BMC sent a complaint to the Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager for further action. The Divisional Railway Manager sent a complaint to the Senior Divisional Engineer Coordination. Senior Divisional Engineer Coordination said that this is the responsibility of the BMC.

Galgali said Central Railway and BMC did not fulfill their responsibilities and the drain was not cleaned and water came onto the tracks. There is a need to fix responsibility for this in future. The General Manager of Central Railway and the Municipal Commissioner should investigate what has happened and action should be taken against the officials concerne, he added.