 Central Railway's 'Doctors On Call' Service: Lifeline For Passengers In Medical Emergencies
Passengers in need of medical attention or in a medical emergency during their journey can avail of the services of Doctors to attend to them on the train at the next arriving station through RailMadad, or by approaching the Train Conductor / Travelling Ticket Examiner or Train Manager.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways | Representative Image

In a significant step towards enhancing emergency medical services, Central Railway has been operating the Doctors on Call service, a 24/7 medical assistance program, to cater to the health needs of passengers in case of medical emergencies during their journey.

In a commendable display of compassion and dedication, a team of doctors on call attends to passengers in need of medical attention on board.

About RailMadad

Passengers in need of medical attention or in a medical emergency during their journey can avail of the services of Doctors to attend to them on the train at the next arriving station through RailMadad, or by approaching the Train Conductor / Travelling Ticket Examiner or Train Manager. A message is sent from Railmadad or through the Train Conductor/ TTE/ Train Manager to the on-duty Station Manager of the next arriving station where a medical team of Doctors and Paramedics are ready to attend. Medical aid is immediately provided and in case of any major problem the passenger can avail medical aid at the nearest hospital.

About Few Cases

In a recent incident a passenger travelling by Train no 22114 Kochuveli-LTT Superfast exp from Madgaon to LTT experienced chest pain. His kin appealed for help through RailMadad. Deputy Station Superintendent of LTT along with a medical team provided timely assistance and helped reach the passenger  to the nearest hospital in crucial time. The said passenger received timely medical aid and was saved. 

In another case a woman who was aboard the 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express on 6.6.2024, experienced labour pains when the train departed from Lonavala. CR authorities promptly swung into action, a team was ready at Karjat where the lady was taken to the hospital where she delivered a healthy baby girl. 

In yet another remarkable case the Ticket Checking Staff of  12293 LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express, on 3.4.2024, with the help of a fellow passenger, assisted a woman in delivering her baby onboard. 

There are numerous such incidents where the CR team by its swift action has provided much-needed relief to needy passengers. 

Central Railway’s Doctor-on-call teams have attended and provided medical assistance to a total of 2019 passengers during the period 1st Jun 2024 to 31st July 2024. This includes 815 passengers in the Nagpur division, 587 passengers in the Bhusaval division, 297 passengers in the Pune division, 236 passengers in the Solapur division, and 84 passengers in the Mumbai division.

Central Railway is proud of its Medical department, its Doctors on Call team for their swift response and expert care, and all the staff who put in their best efforts to attend to medical emergencies and help save lives at short notice.

