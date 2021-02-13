Central Railway's Aman Lodge - Matheran shuttle services help to restore hill station's economy amid COVID-19

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for Mumbaikars. No wonder that in course of the unlock period tourists are flocking the hill station to relax in its natural environment.

Also, with the extended weekends, it is the perfect place for spending a moment of togetherness with family and friends. This is evident considering that as many as 1070 tickets have been booked on February 12 to enjoy the enchanting ride on the toy train and spend the weekend in Matheran.

Shuttle services were resumed on November 4, 2020. And they were gradually increased from 4 to a total of 14 services till date between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

Central Railway has transported 90,753 passengers and 11,879 packages since it resumed operation on this section with its shuttle services.

Central Railway with its shuttle services for passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran has been instrumental in popularizing this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes one close to Nature. It provides the thrill of watching Nature closely along with a memorable ride in the Toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.

These services, in addition to providing a comfortable journey to tourists, also help in affordable and quick transportation of materials.

In this way, the shuttle services are playing an important role in providing a safe and comfortable journey to its passengers and livelihood opportunities to the locals, thereby boosting the economy of Matheran amid this pademic.