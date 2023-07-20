Central Railway Bears The Brunt Of Downpour | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Heavy rain led to severe waterlogging between Badlapur and Ambarnath sections in Thane district, adjacent to Mumbai, on Wednesday. As a result, local train services between these two stations were stopped at 11.05am as a safety precaution. The railway tracks were submerged, leaving authorities with no choice but to close the section. However, services on the CSMT-Ambarnath and Badlapur-Karjat sections continued to operate.

The situation worsened around 2.40pm when another point failure was reported on the main line at Kalyan, leading to disruptions in trains going to and from Kasara. Services on this section were not resumed until 5.25pm, causing significant delays.

Several local services running behind schedule

Traffic on the down line between Ambernath and Badlapur was restored at 5.50pm, and on the up line between Badlapur andAmbernath at 6.10pm, according to Central Railway officials. However, passengers claimed that several local services of Central Railway were still running behind schedule by up to half an hour.

As Mumbai and its neighboring Thane district continued to receive heavy downpour, authorities urged passengers to stay updated on train schedules and consider alternative transportation options until services fully resumed.

The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line, stretching from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district. Additionally, it manages suburban services on the Harbour Line, connecting CSMT to Panvel in Raigad and Goregaon in Mumbai. According to officials, local services on Western Railway were running normally.

Services between the Kalyan and Kasara section in Thane district were stopped due to a track changing point failure at Kalyan station after heavy rains in the area, a railway official said.

Pointers:

Teen drowns in Bhiwandi

Meanwhile, in Bhiwandi city of Thane district, a 14-year-old girl drowned in a swollen drain while her 12-year-old brother was rescued by people, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the brother-sister duo was walking home after attending school, the official said.

The body of the girl was fished out from the water later, the official said.

