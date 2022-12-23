Central Railway undertakes mega block for suburban section on Dec 25; find more details here | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Railway division of Mumbai local has announced a mega block on 25th December.

The railway division will operate the mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

Central railway mega block details

The railway block will be operated within Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

Mega block announced on harbour line too

The railway block will be operated within Vadala Road-Mankhurd Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

However, CSMT - Bandra/Goregaon train services will not affected.

Details for Harbour line mega block

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour / Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

Special suburban trains will run on Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.