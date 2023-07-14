Central Railway To Undertake Mega Block On July 16, Suburban Services To Be Affected; Check Details Inside

Representational image | PTI

Central Railway has scheduled a Mega Block on Sunday on its suburban sections to carry out essential maintenance work. The block will be in effect between Matunga and Thane Up and Down slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.35 pm on 16th July. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays during this period.

Maintenance Work Details

During the block period, Down slow services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 10.14 am and 3.09 pm will be diverted onto the Down fast line between Matunga and Thane stations. These services will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund, before being re-diverted onto the Down slow line at Thane station. Arrival at the destination will be approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

Similarly, Up slow services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted onto the Up fast line at Thane and Matunga stations. Stops at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion will be made before the services are further re-diverted onto the Up slow line at Matunga station. Arrival at the destination will also be delayed by approximately 15 minutes.

Diversions and Suspensions

Down Mail/Express trains departing from CSMT/Dadar will be diverted onto the 5th line between Vidyavihar/Thane and Diva stations. Conversely, Up Mail/Express trains arriving at DR/CSMT will be diverted onto the 6th line between Kalyan and Vikhroli stations for the duration of the block.

Additionally, a block will be operated on the Down harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti-Bandra from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, and on the Chunabhatti/Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Consequently, Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel and Bandra/Goregaon, as well as Up Harbour line services for Panvel/Belapur/Vashi and Goregaon/Bandra, will remain suspended within specific timeframes.

Alternative Arrangements

During the block period, passengers travelling on the Harbour line are permitted to utilise the Main Line and Western Railway. Special services will also run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at a frequency of 20 minutes to accommodate the affected passengers.

