Central Railway to run 60 percent suburban services on Sunday, cancels mega block

New Delhi: In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Railway will run approximately 60 per cent suburban services on March 22, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway on Saturday.

The Sunday mega block schedule on the Main and HB line has been cancelled for 22nd March. There will be no mega block tomorrow.

This comes after, while addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.