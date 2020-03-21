Central Railway to run 60 percent suburban services on Sunday, cancels mega block

New Delhi: In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Railway will run approximately 60 per cent suburban services on March 22, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway on Saturday.
The Sunday mega block schedule on the Main and HB line has been cancelled for 22nd March. There will be no mega block tomorrow.
This comes after, while addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.
"Our experience of Janata Curfew will help us chart the way ahead for tackling coronavirus in India," he had said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 271, including 32 foreigners.
A number of trains have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus scare. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced to close its food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday.
Meanwhile, South Western Railway hiked the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease.
