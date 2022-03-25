Central Railway to run 182 Summer Special Trains between Mumbai and Ballia / Gorakhpur; book on irctc.co.in

Central Railway has decided to run 182 summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai and Ballia / Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season. The details are as under:

1. Mumbai-Ballia Tri-weekly Special (78 trips)

01025 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.15 hrs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 01.04.2022 to 29.06.2022 and will arrive Ballia at 01.45 hrs on the third day.

01026 special will leave Ballia at 15.15 hrs every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 03.04.2022 to 01.07.2022 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra

2. Mumbai-Gorakhpur 4 times a week Special (104 trips)

01027 special (4 times a week) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.15 hrs every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 02.04.2022 to 30.06.2022 and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 02.45 hrs on the third day.

01028 special (4 times a week) will leave Gorakhpur at 14.25 hrs every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 04.04.2022 to 02.07.2022 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Bhatni and Deoria Sadar

Composition of 01025/01026 and 01027/01028: One AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class including Guard's brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for special train No. 01025 and 01027 on special charges will open on 27.03.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their and others’ safety.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:27 PM IST