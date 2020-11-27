Central Railway to operate 5-hour mega block on Nov 29: Check out timings and route details

In order to carry out maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines. CR in a statement said that it will operate "mega block to carry out maintenance work on its suburban sections of Mumbai Division on November 29."

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block by Central Railway:

Thane-Kalyan Up & Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will halt at all stations between Thane and Kalyan.

Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will halt at all stations between Kalyan and Thane, further rediverted on Up fast line at Mulund halting as per their respective scheduled halts.

Kurla-Vashi Up & Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm will remain cancelled.

Up services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

Special trains will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour line / Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.