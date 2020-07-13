Central Railway to introduce two new local trains on the Trans-Harbour line from today

Central Railway (CR) to introduce two local trains on the Trans-Harbour line from Monday. It will be in addition to the 350 suburban services that are already running on the mainline and Harbour line.
"In addition to the existing 350 selected suburban services on main line & harbour line of Mumbai division, two more services, for essential railway staff and essential staff as identified by the state government, will be added w.e.f. 13.07.2020 making it to 352 selected suburban services," Central Railway said in a statement.
The special trains for Vashi will leave Thane in the morning and the special for Thane will leave Vashi in the evening. These specials will halt at Rabale, Koparkhairane, Turbhe and Sanpada stations. According to a report by Indian Express, The two specials will leave Thane for Vashi at 6.20 am and 7.30 am, respectively, while those heading towards Thane will leave Vashi at 4.30 pm and 5.10 pm.
The Central Railway said that these trains are only for essential staff as identified by the State Government and requested others not to rush to the stations. “These services are not for general public," Central Railway said.
Meanwhile, the Railway Board has decided to implement 20 innovations by its employees to make train journeys safer and improve passenger comfort - such as a bell warning to alert travellers minutes before a train departs, real-time CCTV monitoring inside coaches, printing of unreserved tickets through mobile applications - on a mass scale.
