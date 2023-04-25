Central Railway takes action against clerk at Koparkhairane station for denying ticket to physically-challenged passenger

Navi Mumbai: A booking clerk and the supervisor of Koparkhairane railway station under the Central Railway faced action for dereliction of duty. While the clerk did not issue a reserved ticket under the disabilities quota on a vague ground, the supervisor refused to take action against the clerk.

Koparkhairane-based social worker complained a senior Central Railway official

Anuj Gupta, a Koparkhairane-based social worker, had complained to the DRM of Central Railway. Gupta said that the booking clerk refused to issue tickets to disabled persons by saying that the system was not accepting the ID card of that person on which ground the disabled persons can get a discount and reserved ticket.

Following his complaint, an enquiry was conducted and found that the booking clerk was at fault. Later the Central Railway, in a digital correspondence, assured Gupta regarding action initiated against the clerk and the supervisor.

Gupta said that when the booking clerk of Koparkhairane station refused to issue a ticket, we sent a dummy commuter to both stations Koparkhairane and Vashi. “While as usual, the booking clerk at Koparkhairane station refused to issue a ticket, the Vashi reservation counter issued the ticket without any issue,” said Gupta.

He added that this assured us the booking clerk at Koparkhairane station was intentionally refusing to issue tickets. The whole episode was updated to Central Railway through correspondence and an investigation found the clerk at fault. Apart from an internal enquiry, a strict warning has been issued to both officials.

