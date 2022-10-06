e-Paper Get App
Central Railway registers ticket checking revenue of Rs 163.27 Cr in April-Sep 2022

Central Railway registers ticket checking revenue of Rs 163.27 Cr in April-Sep 2022

The central railway conducted intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger services, and special trains across all divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel in order to provide comfortable travel and better services.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Mumbai: Central railway conducted intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger services, and special trains across all divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel in order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users.

The senior officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities.

During the first half of FY 2022-23 (April to September 2022), a total of 24.58 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 12.47 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year thereby showing an increase of 97.13 per cent.

In the month of September 2022, ticket checking revenue was Rs.19.90 crore from 3.29 lakh cases of irregular or ticketless and unbooked luggage.

The revenue realized from such ticketless or irregular travel is Rs.163.27 crore for the period from April to September 2022 as against the revenue of Rs.71.26 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 129.12 per cent.

Around 1405 handheld terminals are now being used by ticket-checking staff over the central railway.

The central railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.

