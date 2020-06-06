Central Railway plants trees to mark World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the central railway had organised a tree plantation drive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

“The CSMT heritage building was illuminated with green light symbolising the environment. Drawing competition was arranged through digital media on all CR divisions. Video on ‘biodiversity and its importance’, an awareness film was shown,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, CR convey his greetings and said all the events were organised by following social distancing norms and #COVID19 guidelines. CR has planted 6.74 lakh trees over its jurisdiction during the financial year.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway and Shri Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division along with other senior officials participated in the drive.