 Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found
A senior railway official said a threatening message indicating a possible bomb threat was discovered inside a general coach. Upon arrival at Bhusawal at 8:28 am, teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), city police, and specialized intelligence units conducted a detailed inspection of the train.

Kamal Mishra Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Central Railway authorities swiftly responded to a bomb hoax on Train No. 22177, the Mahanagari Express, after a passenger reported a suspicious bag through the Rail Madad portal on November 12.
At the time, the train was nearing Bhusawal station, prompting immediate security action to ensure passenger safety and uninterrupted operations.

Multi-Agency Search Operation Ensures Passenger Safety

The operation involved RPF Bhusawal, Dog and Explosives Squads, GRP staff, Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), and BDDS Jalgaon.

Sniffer dogs and advanced security equipment were deployed for a comprehensive search.

No suspicious objects or individuals were found, and the threat message was removed.

The train was cleared to depart at 8:45 am, with RPF and GRP personnel escorting it to Burhanpur and Khandwa, maintaining heightened vigilance throughout the journey.

Heightened Security and 24×7 Monitoring Across Divisions

In response to the hoax, Central Railway intensified security across all divisions.

Maximum alert protocols were activated at stations and operational areas, while CCTV surveillance was reinforced at major stations and control rooms.

Coordination with local police and intelligence agencies has been strengthened, and RPF, GRP, and anti-sabotage teams have been deployed at platforms, yards, and critical installations.
Dog squads remain on standby for random checks, and public awareness drives urge passengers to report suspicious activity.

Additionally, 24×7 War Rooms at divisional headquarters are monitoring all operations to ensure a rapid emergency response.

Senior railway officials are personally overseeing the implementation of safety measures and ensuring strict adherence to established protocols.

Railway Reassures Public on Passenger Safety

Central Railway reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority and assured the public that all precautionary measures are being strictly enforced to maintain a secure and reliable railway environment.
Passengers have been advised to remain vigilant, cooperate with security personnel, and avoid leaving luggage unattended.

