Mumbai: Central Railway Mountaineers Scale Tololing Peak To Honor Kargil Vijay Diwas In First Civilian Expedition |

To commemorate 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Central Railway’s team of mountaineers under the aegis of the Central Railway’s Adventure Sports Club (CRASC) with the support of Central Railway Sports Association (CRSA), have achieved the stupendous success of scaling the Tololing Peak in the Drass-Kargil sector on 29th July 2024.

According to CR, team departed from Mumbai on 16th July , successfully scaled the peak on 29th July. "The team started at 5.00 am and reached the summit at 10.30 am, completing the expedition 90 mins before the time estimated by the Army Personnel" said an official of CR.

"This team was part of the expedition, organised by the Ministry of Defence, as a tribute to the valiant soldiers who participated in Operation Vijay. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 26th July, marking the day when Indian soldiers recaptured mountain heights occupied by the enemy in 1999. This day is a reminder of their courage and the ultimate sacrifice they made for the nation" he said .

According to CR, this is the First Ever Civilian Expedition to Tololing Peak and the Ministry of Defence and The Indian Army have provided continuous and relentless support for this expedition.

"The team of the Central Railway Adventure Sports Club has a rich history of undertaking expeditions that promote national causes. In the past, team members have successfully climbed Mt. Nun peak at 7135 m. and have also reached an altitude of 8000 m on Mount Everest" said another official of CR adding that their dedication and perseverance are an inspiration for all and this achievement is yet another feather in CRASC and CRSA’s cap.