Central Railway Innovates With Flood-Resistant Point Machines Ahead Of Monsoon

Mumbai: With the monsoon season looming, Central Railway is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring seamless operations and safety across its extensive network. It has undertaken a comprehensive set of measures aimed at minimising disruptions and ensuring passenger safety.

Innovative Solution to Prevent Point Machine Failures During Flooding

The modification of point machine covers has been developed internally by Central Railway's dedicated team, demonstrating a commitment to innovative, cost effective and practical solution.

This solution has already been implemented at 231 identified flood-prone locations across the Central Railway network, ensuring widespread protection and reliability. The reduction in point machine failures during flooding significantly improves operational efficiency.

This enhancement ensures that train operations remain smooth and uninterrupted, eliminating the need for manual clamping of points and paper authority, which are traditionally required during such failures. The modifications to the point machine covers ensure their effective functioning even in severe weather conditions, thus providing a more reliable and robust railway infrastructure.

This initiative underscores Central Railway's commitment to passenger safety and operational excellence, continually seeking innovative solutions to enhance the resilience of its network. The implementation of these modified point machines is a significant step towards ensuring safer and more efficient railway operations during the monsoon season and other periods of heavy rainfall.

Other key initiatives undertaken by Central Railway to fortify its infrastructure for the monsoon:

• 24 vulnerable locations identified and equipped with 192 pumps with icreased Pump capacity upto 100HP at various locations.

• Micro Tunnelling at 3 more locations at Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg, Kanjurmarg, and Sion.

• Desilting and cleaning of 119.82 km of drains in the suburban section.

• All 156 Culvert have been cleaned and few augmented with RCC box at Kurla-Trombay, Chunabhatti, Wadala Road, Vidyavihar-LTT, and Tilak Nagar.

• 1.55 lakh cubic meters of muck/garbage collected from May to June 2024 with Poclain, JCB machines, and disposed.

• All 157 rakes of EMU sealed for safe operation during monsoon.

• Over 6,000 tree branches near OHE trimmed, 16,000 insulators cleaned , and earthing, bonding, and lightning arresters checked.

• Round the clock continuous and real time monitoring along with inter agency coordination in liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell, and flood-prone area staff.

Measures in Ghat Sections

• Boulder Netting: 60,000 sq.m in 2024

• Canadian Fencing: 450 m in 2024

• Catch Water Drains: 1200 m in 2024

• Tunnel Portal Extension: 170 m in 2024

• Dynamic Rock Fall Barrier: 650 m in 2024

• Additional measures: Boulder catching sumps at 13 locations and tunnel sounding at 18 locations.

• Hill gangs for tunnel sounding, scanning, and cleaning. Special training and strict quality control enforced.

Central Railway's Mumbai Division remains committed to passenger safety and operational excellence, ensuring uninterrupted rail services even during challenging weather conditions.