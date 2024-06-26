Central Railway Increases Sectional Speed Of Suburban Trains To 95 kmph Between Tilaknagar & Panvel Stations On Harbour line

FPJ

Mumbai: Central Railway has been consistent in its efforts to provide better services to its passengers. Infrastructure works are being carried out on various sections in order to increase the speed of trains. These include strengthening of tracks, Over Head Equipment modification, Signalling works and other technical works.

Central Railways Increases Sectional Speed Of Suburban Trains

Central Railway has increased the sectional speed of suburban trains from 80 kmph to 95 kmph between Tilaknagar and Panvel stations on the Harbour line. Further increase in speed was not possible because of the constraints of braking distance adequacy.

This has resulted in reduction of travelling time by 2 to 3 minutes on the Tilaknagar -Panvel section with improvement of punctuality as well, which will be incorporated in the new time table.

In order to facilitate the increase in speed, rakes with equivalent speed potential are being utilised which will also enhance the scope for modernized rakes for better service.

Maintenance Of Railway Tracks To The Best Of Standards

In order to ensure the safety of running trains and better riding comfort for passengers, the tracks are being maintained to the best of standards and replacement of old age assets is also being undertaken on priority.

The speed of trains has been increased after ensuring all safety aspects and technical inspection by the concerned officials. This will decrease running time of trains and improve overall punctuality of train movements.

Central Railway is committed to provide a safe and pleasant journey to its commuters and has been tirelessly working to ensure the same.