Central Railway GM Vivek Kumar Gupta Conducts Extensive Safety Inspection Of Manmad–Bhusaval Section

Central Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta inspects railway infrastructure and safety systems during a comprehensive review of the Manmad–Bhusaval section | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 17: Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Central Railway, conducted a comprehensive safety inspection of the Manmad–Bhusaval section on Bhusaval Division on January 17, 2026, to review operational efficiency, safety standards and the progress of ongoing developmental works.

Inspection at Nandgaon

During the inspection at Nandgaon, the General Manager inspected and appreciated various innovative solutions presented by departments to enhance the safety and reliability of assets.

Shri Gupta inspected the station building and station panel room, circulating areas, booking office and other passenger amenities. He also inspected the crew lobby, crew running rooms and goods shed, and visited the safety exhibition.

Shri Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Central Railway, during a safety inspection of the Manmad–Bhusawal section of Bhusawal Division, inspected the Routine Overhauling (ROH) Depot for wagons at Bhusawal to review maintenance practices, safety standards and operational… pic.twitter.com/CpplT4nOIF — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 17, 2026

During the inspection, Gupta unveiled and released the following:

• Booklet by the Safety Department on Disaster Management and Quarterly Safety Bulletin

• Booklet by the Personnel Department on Seniority Compendium

• Booklet by the Engineering Department on Turnout Maintenance

• Booklet by the S&T Department on Signalling Maintenance and Signal Location

• Pamphlet on critical signal locations

The General Manager also inaugurated the Self-Propelled Accident Relief Train, the “Nivaran” app by the S&T Department and the RS Flap Valve Stimulator, and released the Braking Pattern System App and Shunters Safety App.

Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Central Railway, during a safety inspection of the Manmad–Bhusawal section, inspected Pachora station area, Amrit Station work, Deputy Station Manager’s Office, Electronic Interlocking and unveiled the booklet “Sanket Sahayak”.#CentralRailway… pic.twitter.com/Jn5FK0L90r — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 17, 2026

Inspection at Pimperkhed

The General Manager carried out a detailed inspection of the Traction Sub-Station (TSS) at Pimperkhed. He also inspected the transformer and reviewed maintenance practices to enhance the reliability and longevity of assets.

Inspection at Hirapur

At Hirapur, the General Manager inspected Gang Unit No. 5, Turnout No. 102 B, and Long Welded Rails and Switch Expansion Joints at the Hirapur Yard. Gupta also unveiled the Handbook of Trackman and Tool Box Talk booklets.

Section inspections

This was followed by the inspection of level crossing gate No. 120 at km 330/7–9 on the Chalisgaon–Vaghli section, including unveiling of the Handbook for Commercial Rules booklet, and inspection of Curve No. 05 at km 353/713 to 354/853 on the Kajgaon–Nagardevla section.

Bridge and subway inspection

The General Manager conducted an inspection of Titur Girder Bridge No. 354/3 at km 354/29 to 355/01 on the Nagardevla–Galan section to review structural integrity and safety aspects, followed by an inspection of the Limited Height Subway at km 368/03–05 on the Galan–Pachora section.

Inspection at Pachora

At Pachora, the General Manager inspected the station area, Deputy Station Manager’s office, Railway Health Unit, Railway Colony and Electronic Interlocking, followed by the unveiling of the booklet Sanket Sahayak.

Inspection at Bhusaval

At Bhusaval, the General Manager inspected the Routine Overhauling Shed and OHE Depot and inaugurated the 2x25 KV model at the OHE Depot. Gupta also inaugurated the Railway Colony and the new Officers’ Rest House at Bhusaval.

During the inspection, the General Manager also unveiled the following booklets:

• Handbook for Compassionate Ground Appointment

• Request Transfer Compendium

• Handbook for Electrification Work

• Study Material for Pointsmen

• Station Maargadarshika booklet for Station Masters

• Kavach Training Handbook for Station Masters

• Pamphlet on General Rules of Shunting

Gupta also interacted with branch officers, reiterating the Hon’ble Minister of Railways’ emphasis on intensified focus on Safety, Maintenance, Quality and Training (SMQT). He held discussions with union representatives and interacted with the press, satisfactorily addressing their queries.

Amrit Bharat station works reviewed

The General Manager inspected ongoing works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Nandgaon and Pachora stations and advised that passenger amenities-related works be completed on priority.

Interaction with public representatives

The General Manager met and interacted with MLAs and public representatives and discussed various railway-related issues.

During the inspection, Vivek Kumar Gupta reviewed cleanliness standards, punctuality of train operations and the progress of ongoing maintenance and infrastructure upgradation works along the section.

He also interacted with officers and staff of various departments, advising them to remain vigilant and committed to the highest standards of safety and reliability, emphasising strong inter-departmental coordination and strict adherence to safety protocols.

Throughout the inspection, the General Manager engaged with ground-level staff, underscoring the importance of safe train operations, infrastructure reliability and passenger-centric services. He offered guidance to working staff for overall improvement of the image of Indian Railways and passenger convenience.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Central Railway Announces Mega Maintenance Block On Suburban Sections Impacting Commuters On...

Punit Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division, along with principal heads of departments and senior officers from Headquarters and Bhusaval Division, accompanied the General Manager during the inspection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/