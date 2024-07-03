Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Monsoon Inspection, Focuses On Track Conditions And Signal Improvements | Photos by Pranali Lotlikar

Mumbai: The General Manager of Central Railway Ram Karan Yadav, on Wednesday decided to take an inspection of the overall situation of the Central railway, right from the fact of inspecting the railway tracks, to speaking to the train drivers, to trying to solve the signal problems and also to check on the central railways school, based in Kalyan.

Ram Karan Yadav was accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Central railway, Rajnish K. Goyal and several other railway employees, as a part of the monsoon inspection.

Yadav, while exclusively speaking to the FPJ said, “This is a monsoon inspection, just to ensure that the running of the local service is just in its right manner. We started our inspection from Kalyan. We checks on the conditions of the tracks. We also spoke to the drivers of the local trains and tried to find out what difficulty they faced due to the fog, which is a problem in monsoon. “

Yadav added that "they also inspected the central railway school located in Kalyan.” The railway school in Kalyan is from lower kinder garden (KG) till the 12th grade. However it lacks the quality teachers and we need no add up on more quality teachers to ensure quality education.

Meanwhile Goyal added that we are also working on the issue of Twin Track cantilever signals, which will assist the drivers in having a proper vision to follow the signal while running the train.