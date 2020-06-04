Central Railway gears up with monsoon related work on its suburban network

For smooth and disruption free services during ensuing monsoon, Central Railway has geared up with monsoon preparations such has removal of muck, cleaning culverts and drains, trimming trees, scanning boulders, provision of high voltage pumps at locations vulnerable for water logging, provision of multi-section digital counters etc.

To avoid water logging during heavy rainfall, CR has identified 17 vulnerable locations and provided more than 140 pumps. The locations identified on main line are Masjid, Mazgaon yard, Byculla, Curry Road, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Nanipada, Thane, Dombivali, on Harbour line are Sewri, Vadala, Chunabhatti, Koparkhairane.

Meanwhile, they have de-silted and cleaned 113 Kms of drains on its suburban section. Moreover CR has cleaned 77 culverts on its suburban sections, 55 culverts on its main line and 22 culverts on its Harbour line.

“Pipe pushing via micro tunnelling between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations, two pipelines with 1.8 metre diameter of 70-metre-long have been pushed, taking advantage of the lockdown increasing the capacity of the culvert,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

On the Ghat Section between Kasara and Igatpuri, 18 tunnels were inspected, Boulder scanning was done, 40 no. of boulders have been identified and dropped. Moreover, between Karjat and Lonavala, 52 Tunnels were inspected, Boulder scanning was done.

New Initiatives

• A RPF Flood Rescue Team is being formed in collaboration with NDRF.

• Critical FOBs identified & staff deployed for crowd control.

• Re-roofing of platforms (9 Stations completed) - CSMT suburban PFs, Tilaknagar, LTT, Mankhurd, Sion, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Reay Road.

• Improvements to platform surfaces (10 Stations completed): CSMT, LTT, Kalyan, Khadavli, Asangaon, Igatpuri, Palasdhari, Matheran, Badlapur, Chunabhatti

• Extension of Cover over platform (5 Nos platforms completed) - Panvel, Sandhurst Road, Reay Road, Cotton Green, Diva

• A Workshop on Crowd Management also conducted.

• CCTVs at vulnerable locations in GHAT with flood lights.

• Improved communication system in Tunnel and Ghat. (leaky cable and VHF)

• Additional static watchmen at vulnerable locations