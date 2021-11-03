Central Railway employees, who were part of India's hockey team at Tokyo Olympics, to receive Arjuna award

Central Railway’s Olympic Hockey Players Monika Malik and Vandana Katariya will receive the prestigious Arjuna Award for their performances during the recently held Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Both players are posted at the CSMT.

Monika Malik worked as the Head TC, Mumbai Division of Central Railway and has been promoted to an Officer on Special Duty. The Indian women’s hockey team had secured a place in the semi-finals. This was Malik's second consecutive Olympic appearance

Vandana Katariya, who also worked as Head TC, Mumbai Division of Central Railway presently was promoted to an Officer on Special Duty. She has the distinction of being the only woman to score a hat-trick in field Hockey at any Olympic Games.

Four Women Hockey Players from Central Railway - Sushila Chanu, Vandana Katariya, Monika Malik, and Rajini Etimarpu - represented India at the Olympic Games. All of them have been promoted to Gazetted Officers by the Central Railway.

The General Manager of the Central Railway Anil Kumar Lahoti said, “Central Railway always encourages their sportspersons to set high standards and support them in every step of the way.”

According to the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Monica Malik, Vandana Katariya will receive the prestigious Arjuna Award from the President of India at a function to be held at Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:31 PM IST