Central Railway earns over ₹ 82 crore non-fare revenue, surpasses target

Representative | PTI

The Railway Board has given a non-fare revenue target of ₹ 81.66 crores to Central Railway which is the highest given to any Zonal Railways during FY 2022-23.

However, the target was achieved 22 days in advance. Central Railway has achieved its target for the first time with an earning of ₹ 82.64 crores, more than the double of last year's revenue of ₹ 40.41 crores.

This growth is mainly due to the successful implementation of new e-auction policy stipulated by the Railway Board.

The earning was the highest among all zones in the financial year 2022-23.

Several exceptional work done during this period includes:

• Upgradation of Waiting Rooms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nashik, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Ajni.

• Identification of 37 new hoarding sites on suburban section of Mumbai Division.

• Nursing pods at 7 stations.

• Sleeping pods at Nashik.

• Rail Coach Restaurants at Amravati, Akola, Nashik Road, Shegaon, Pune and Bhusaval stations.

• BOXN coal cleaning at Bhusaval and Wadi.

• 17 Atmospheric Water Generator Kiosks (Meghdoot) at 6 stations.

• Emergency Medical Room (EMR) facility at Nagpur, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nasik Road, Chandrapur and Ballarshah.

• Renovation, operations and maintenance of Heritage Rail Museum at Bhusaval.

• Construction, operation, maintenance and management of Super Market at CSMT and Byculla