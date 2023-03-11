Central Railway earns over ₹ 82 crore non-fare revenue, surpasses target

The Railway Board has given a non-fare revenue target of ₹ 81.66 crores to Central Railway which is the highest given to any Zonal Railways during FY 2022-23.
However, the target was achieved 22 days in advance. Central Railway has achieved its target for the first time with an earning of ₹ 82.64 crores, more than the double of last year's revenue of ₹ 40.41 crores.
This growth is mainly due to the successful implementation of new e-auction policy stipulated by the Railway Board.
The earning was the highest among all zones in the financial year 2022-23.
Several exceptional work done during this period includes:
• Upgradation of Waiting Rooms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nashik, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Ajni.
• Identification of 37 new hoarding sites on suburban section of Mumbai Division.
• Nursing pods at 7 stations.
• Sleeping pods at Nashik.
• Rail Coach Restaurants at Amravati, Akola, Nashik Road, Shegaon, Pune and Bhusaval stations.
• BOXN coal cleaning at Bhusaval and Wadi.
• 17 Atmospheric Water Generator Kiosks (Meghdoot) at 6 stations.
• Emergency Medical Room (EMR) facility at Nagpur, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nasik Road, Chandrapur and Ballarshah.
• Renovation, operations and maintenance of Heritage Rail Museum at Bhusaval.
• Construction, operation, maintenance and management of Super Market at CSMT and Byculla