Central Railway Boosts Sustainability Efforts with Expansion of Solar Power Capacity

The Central Railway took a step towards sustainability with solar rooftop plants and expanded solar power capacity of 135 kwp in the month of June.

As per a CR official, the initiative aims to harness solar power and reduce the railway's carbon footprint, showcasing its commitment to clean energy. In June 2023, Solar Rooftop Plants were successfully installed at 13 locations under the Solapur and Nagpur divisions.

In addition to the rooftop plants, Central Railway has also taken a significant step forward by securing contracts to develop 1 MW Solar Plants at 81 locations across its network. This ambitious project aims to further augment the railway's solar energy capacity and promote sustainable practices throughout its operations.

"As part of their commitment to renewable energy, Central Railway has successfully secured a tender for a 1 MW capacity solar plant at the new Electric Loco Shed Ajni in the Nagpur Division. This plant, operated through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), will generate clean energy and contribute to reducing the railway's reliance on non-renewable resources," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Furthermore, Central Railway plans to develop a 1 MW solar plant at Pune Division through the PPA mode, further expanding its solar energy footprint and fostering a greener future.

"To support the installation of solar plants, Central Railway has identified approximately 2,694 acres of vacant or unused railway land at various locations.These areas hold immense potential for the development of solar infrastructure and will aid in further reducing the railway's carbon emissions," said Dr Manaspure.

"Central Railway remains committed to sustainable practices and continues to explore avenues to enhance its environmental performance. The installation of Solar Rooftop Plants and the development of additional Solar Plants reflect Central Railway's dedication to building a greener and more sustainable future for all," he added

