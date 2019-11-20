Central Railway announces special train services between Panvel and Karmali

Central Railways have announced special weekly train services between Panvel and Karmali.

Train number 01015 will depart from Panvel every Sunday from 24 November 2019 to 5 January 2020 at 12:55 am and will reach its destination at 12:30 pm.

Train number 01016 will leave Karmala every Saturday from 23 November 2019 to 4 January 2020 at 1:00 pm and will reach Panvel at 11:15 pm.

The trains will take halts at Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

The train is composed of one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, 12 sleeper class and 3 general class coaches.

Bookings for train number 01015 will open from 20 November and for train number 01016 from 21 November. Bookings can also be done on www.irctc.co.in.