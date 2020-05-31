Central Railway: Advanced Reservation Period of all notified Special Trains now 120 days

In addition to the Special AC trains being run from May 12, Central Railway will run special trains from June 1, as decided by the Ministry of Railways. The Advance Reservation Period for booking of tickets in these notified special trains has now been increased to 120 days (instead of 30 days) with effect from May 31.

Bookings for all these special trains will open from 8.00 am on May 31, and booking of parcel and luggage will be permitted in these trains.

Provision of only packed items, ready to eat meals, packaged drinking water, packed items and tea/coffee/beverages will be made available in these trains on payment basis, either through pantry cars or train side vending as the case may be.

Central Railway has requested passengers to note these changes. The instructions can also be viewed on the Indian Railways website -www.indianrailways.gov.in under the head commercial circulars in Traffic Commercial Directorate.