Central Railway Achieves Remarkable Safety Record With Zero Accidents In July 2023

In a significant accomplishment, Central Railway has reported zero consequential train accidents for the month of July 2023. The railway network's impeccable safety record can be attributed to a series of proactive safety measures implemented throughout the month.

One of the key initiatives was the systematic closure of level crossing (LC) gates, which has contributed to improved punctuality and enhanced safety. During July 2023, two level crossing gates were closed on the Bhusaval division, adding to a total of 14 LC gates closed across various divisions from January to July 2023.

In a bid to prevent fire hazards, Central Railway installed Smoke Detection and Suppression Systems in coaches. During July 2023 alone, 36 such systems were installed, with a cumulative count of 60 systems between April and July 2023. These systems enhance passenger safety by detecting and managing potential fire incidents.

The introduction of Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) systems marked another milestone. These systems ensure that track sections are clear before allowing the passage of another train. By eliminating human error, BPAC enhances the safe movement of trains between stations. The months of April to July 2023 saw the implementation of 14 BPAC systems across various divisions.

Central Railway's commitment to safety also extended to the elimination of safety hazards posed by redundant Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts. In July 2023, nine critical OHE masts were removed, contributing to a total of 42 masts removed between April and July 2023.

Technological advancements were a part of the safety drive as well. Two signaling gears were replaced with Electronic Interlocking at Sangli and Belapur stations, promoting smoother and safer train operations. This brings the total number of replacements to seven between April and July 2023.

To ensure impartial safety audits, the railway conducted Inter-Railway Safety Audits, involving senior administrative officers from various zones. The audits aimed to enhance safety measures and identify potential errors.

In a demonstration of preparedness, a mock drill simulating a train and tractor trolley accident was held in July 2023. The drill involved railway staff, civil authorities, and local NGOs, emphasizing the coordinated response to emergency situations.

Central Railway's safety drive extended beyond these measures, encompassing safety seminars, camps, and counseling sessions, all contributing to a culture of safety among employees.

These collective efforts have propelled Central Railway's record of zero accidents in July 2023, demonstrating a commitment to passenger safety and operational excellence.