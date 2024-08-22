'Central Park At Mahalaxmi Race Course Gets Special Treatment, DCPR For Koliwadas' Gathers Dust'; Mumbai Activists Object BMC's Proposal

Mahalaxmi Race Course | File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published a notification for the proposed modifications at the Mahalaxmi Race Course for the Central Park project. The proposal is receiving objections from activists alleging the proposal is builder-friendly.

Objecting to the BMC's proposal, the Mumbai-based Watchdog Foundation said, " Diversion of Mahalaxmi Race Course Land for Central Park is getting special treatment at the time when the Special Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) for the city's Gaothans/Koliwadas and Adivasi Padas are languishing and gathering dust in the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra."

What Is The Objection

Godfrey Pimenta, the trustee of the Watchdog Foundation has said, "The proposed modifications are builder-friendly to enhance aesthetics of Skyscrapers constructed around the Race Course. There are potential adverse impacts of diverting 120 acres of the Mahalaxmi Race Course land for the proposed central park. This plan threatens the future of horse racing in Mumbai," Pimenta said.

The Watchdog Foundation in its email written to the CM Maharashtra, Urban Development Department and BMC highlighted three points- which are- the proposed modification should have been published on the BMC's website first for wider public reach, some plots mentioned in the notification are neither as per demarcation done by City Survey Office nor by BMC, and third point objects the proposed special regulation 13(10) for development and redevelopment of Mahalaxmi Race Course Club/Gymkhana, Public Park/Theme Park and Stable area.

After several objections by citizens and activists, the Maharashtra cabinet in June 2024 finally approved the BMC's proposal to set up a sprawling 120-acre central park of international standards at Mahalaxmi Race Course.