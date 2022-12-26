e-Paper Get App
Declare disputed area as Union Territory: Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra's border issue with Karnataka

Uddhav Thackeray added that the areas should be declared UT until Supreme Court passes a verdict on the matter. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter on Maharashtra's border row with Karnataka.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray in the assembly | ANI
Nagpur: Amid high tension border dispute with Karnataka, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday proposed that the disputed area should be declared as Union Territory.

He added that the provision should be followed until Supreme Court passes a verdict on the matter. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter on Maharashtra's border row with Karnataka.

"While Karnataka CM is aggressive on border row, CM Shinde is silent. Until the SC decides Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as a union territory. This should be added in the proposal that is to be passed in the Assembly." Thackeray said.

The Opposition MahaVikas Aghadi has been making scathing attacks on incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government. Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar had earlier said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should also take an aggressive stand like Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Deputy CM says Maharashtra won't relent

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in reply said, "In any situation, we won't be leaving our people residing in border areas, alone. We'll fight for every inch of land be it in SC or Centre. We'll fight against injustice meted out to those living in border areas & will bring proposal. Maharashtra won't relent."

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

