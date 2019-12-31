Central and Western Railway to run special late night trains on December 31; check out the full schedule

The CR suburban special trains will run on January 1, 2020 (after the midnight of December 31, 2019) between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Kalyan and two between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Panvel. These trains will stop at all stations.

While on the other hand, The Western Railway had announced that it will operate eight special services between Churchgate and Virar stations after the December 31 midnight. Every year, thousands of people from extended suburbs travel in local trains to ring in the New Year at iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

Here's a list of special trains:

Central Railway:

Main Line:

1. Kalyan Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.00 hrs.

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Kalyan at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 03.00 hrs.

Harbour Line:

1. Panvel Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Panvel at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 02.50 hrs.

Western Railway:

Down Line:

1. Special train will depart from Churchgate at 1.15 am and reach Virar at 2.55 am.

2. Special train will depart from Churchgate at 2 am and reach Virar at 3.40 am.

3. Special train will depart from Churchgate at 2.30 am and reach Virar at 4.10 am.

4. Special train will depart from Churchgate at 3.25 am and reach Virar at 5.05 am.

Up Line:

1. Special train will depart from Virar at 12.15 am and reach Churchgate at 1.52 am.

2. Special train will depart from Virar at 12.45 am and reach Churchgate at 2.22 am.

3. Special train will depart from Virar at 1.40 am and reach Churchgate at 3.17 am.

4. Special train will depart from Virar at 3.05 am and reach Churchgate at 4.41 am.