Central and Harbour lines to be affected by Mega Block on Sunday; here are the details

Central Railway has announced a Mega Block on 6.10.2019 (Sunday) on the Main line and Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work. Slow trains travelling from Matunga to Mulund will be affected. Trains leaving Matunga towards Mulund station from 10.57 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted to the fast line and will have stops at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations. After Mulund, they will be again be redirected to ply on slow line.

Commuters at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur stations will be inconvenienced as slow trains going towards Mulund will not be available at these stations. Commuters at these stations can travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Coming to the fast and semi-fast services, fast trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will also make stops at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations apart from their regular halts, 20 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line will also be affected, with up and down trains from CST to Panvel suspended from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period, but special services will run between CST and Vashi during the block period to ease commuter inconvenience. Transharbour line services will not be affected and will run as normal.