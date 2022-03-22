Central agencies being misused for political interests: Sharad Pawar after ED attaches properties of Maharashtra CM's brother-in-law

Hours after Enforcement Directorate took action against the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with a money laundering investigation, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the central agencies being misused for political interests.

He also said, "Till a few years ago most people didn't know about ED, but today it's being misused so much that even people in villages know about it."

According to reports, the ED has attached immovable properties worth around Rs 6.45 core belonging to Pushpak Group's entity, Pushpak Bullion.

These include 11 flats in the Neelambari project in Thane, belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmit Pvt Ltd, which is owned and controlled by CM Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar.

The action follows a money-laundering case registered against Pushpak Bullion and other group companies under the PMLA, and so far the ED has attached properties worth Rs 21.46 crore owned by Mahesh Patel, Chandrakant Patel, their family members and companies controlled by them.

Reacting to the ED action, BJP activist and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya said that Thackeray's brother-in-law (brother of Rashmi Thackeray) is involved in "money laundering scam" with "use of shell companies" and "scamsters will not be spared".

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:12 PM IST