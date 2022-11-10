Central agencies are acting like pets of the Central Government: Uddhav Thackeray

Sanjay Raut with Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree. |

Mumbai: A day after the release of party MP Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Center, saying that the central probe agencies are acting like pets of the government.

After giving a hero’s welcome amid jubilation at Matoshree to Raut, Mr. Thackeray, who was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray, said if the central government is trying to take the judiciary under its wing, the entire people of the country should oppose it. Thackeray’s wife, Ms. Rashmi Thackeray, welcomed Raut with a traditional Aarti.

In his first reaction after Raut's release on bail granted by the Special PMLA court, Thackeray said, "There can be no other reaction but happiness." Sanjay Raut's courage is appreciated. He is a Shiv Sena leader, Shiv Sena MP, Saamna executive editor, and my best friend.A friend is one who fights unwaveringly in times of crisis. "This is the fighter's friend."

Judge records observations very carefully and clearly in the order

"Now it is clear. I thank the God of justice for the judgement that the court gave yesterday. The judge has recorded some observations very carefully and clearly in the order."

"Therefore, it has become public knowledge that the central agencies are acting like pets of the central government. They are going after whoever the government told them to go after. "They are going illegally, and the whole world is watching," said Thackeray.

Thackeray targeted union law minister Karen Rijiju, saying that his statements in the last 8–15 days show that the Central Government is now trying to bring the justice deity under its control.

The minister has raised doubts about the judges

"The minister has raised doubts about the judges themselves." Overall, for the common man, the judiciary is a ray of hope. "If the central government is trying to take the judiciary under its wing, the entire people of the country should oppose it," he noted.

Many parties broken by misusing the central agencies

Commenting on the justice deity or lady justice, according to Thackeray, is an offense. But, here, the law minister is making a comment on it. "The justice deity or late justice will take notice of whether the minister’s comments become an offence."

But one thing is certain: to date, many parties have been broken by misusing the central agencies, and efforts are still on to break many more. "Illegal arrests are being made, and cases are being filed," he added.

Thackeray warned that despite the court’s scathing order, there may be an attempt to implicate Raut in a new false case. "If the Central government would have been sensitive after the court’s slap, such incidents would not have happened," he claimed.