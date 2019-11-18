Cellphone thieves on the rampage in Vikhroli

Mumbai: In a series of mobile phone theft incidents, three smartphones were stolen from two neighbourhoods in Vikhroli on the same day. Police suspect that the same person or gang to be involved in these thefts,

Which could also be a part of a bigger syndicate that resells the mobile phones in the black markets of Nepal and Bangladesh. Locals, however, blame the police for their inaction.

In the first incident, two mobile phones were stolen from building no. 138 at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, while the other high-end smartphone was stolen from Tagore Nagar, near Maharashtra Bakery.

The complainants in both cases approached the police and registered a case of theft in the respective incidents. Moreover, the complainant also provided a digital video recorder (DVR) of a CCTV camera footage to identify the accused, but police had allegedly turned them down for registering a First Information Report (FIR).

The locals have accused police of inaction and claim that the thieves are walking scot free, thanks to police apathy.

In the last two months, over 15 incidents of mobile thefts were reported. Police had also acquired the CCTV camera footage of some of the incidents, where the same man was seen as an accused in three mobile thefts. However, police are unable to trace and arrest him, while he gets to roam scot free.