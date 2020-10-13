CEA committee discussed an alternate transmission corridor to evacuate 1,000 mw in Mumbai

Mumbai: A committee headed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) at the maiden meeting here on Tuesday discussed the commissioning of an alternate high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line to bring 1,000 mw from Kudus in Palghar district to Aarey Colony in north Mumbai. This aims to reduce the dependence on the transmission of power up to Kalwa state load dispatch centre and later evacuate for Mumbai. The proposed new HVDC transmission line will help meet the ever-increasing power demand in Mumbai and also substantially reduce the transmission constraints.

The committee headed by the CEA Chief Engineer Gautam Roy discussed the factors which led to the power failure in Mumbai Metropolitan Region following grid disturbance on Monday. The city witnessed blackout after Kalwa-Talegaon, Kalwa-Padgha and Kharghar lines tripped and thereafter the Mumbai islanding system failed to operate following sudden load. The committee’s announcement was made on Monday evening by the union power minister RK Singh.

CEA sources told Free Press Journal, ‘’The committee assessed factors which led to Monday’s power failure. There was a unanimous view that an alternate transmission corridor should be put in place to bring in additional power in Mumbai as this will reduce the reliance on Kalwa state load dispatch centre. The committee also deliberated on the short, medium and long term solutions to further strengthen the grid operations and avoid similar disturbances and also availability of more power in the city.’’ The committee assessed whether the grid disturbance was caused due to technical, system fault or manual error or because of malfunction.

In a related development, the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) and Western Regional Load Dispatch Centre (WRLDC) in its report said following the grid disturbance the total generation loss on Monday was around 1,060 mw comprising 840 mw of Tata Power generation and 220 mw at Uran gas station of the MahaGenco. Further, the total load loss was 2,600 mw comprising Mumbai’s load loss of 2,200 mw and Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Thane together of 400 mw.

At present, the Mumbai load is 2,087 mw. As intimated by the state load dispatch centre, complete Mumbai load has been restored except 50 mw rotational load shedding.

POSOCO and WRLDC have said that Maharashtra has been suggested to provide the details of tripping of 220kV level along with restoration status, details of feeders tripped on under frequency and details of feeders tripped on critical loading.