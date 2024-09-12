CDSCO Suspends Etod Pharmaceuticals' License Over Unauthorised Promotion Of PresVu Eye Drops As OTC Alternative

PresVu Eye Drops Promotion Suspended by CDSCO Due to Safety Concerns | Representative Image

Taking serious note of the allegedly unauthorized promotion of the product, PresVu, by Etod Pharmaceuticals Ltd, after getting permission from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market, the regulator has suspended their permission till further orders. PresVu eye drops were being promoted as an alternative to reading glasses.

The unauthorized promotion in press and over social media had raised doubt on its unsafe use by patients and safety concerns for the public.

The promotion had raise concern about its use like OTC drugs whereas it was approved only as a prescription drug.