 CDSCO Suspends Etod Pharmaceuticals' License Over Unauthorised Promotion Of PresVu Eye Drops As OTC Alternative
CDSCO Suspends Etod Pharmaceuticals' License Over Unauthorised Promotion Of PresVu Eye Drops As OTC Alternative

Taking serious note of the allegedly unauthorized promotion of the product, PresVu, by Etod Pharmaceuticals Ltd, after getting permission from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market, the regulator has suspended their permission till further orders.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
PresVu Eye Drops Promotion Suspended by CDSCO Due to Safety Concerns | Representative Image

The unauthorized promotion in press and over social media had raised doubt on its unsafe use by patients and safety concerns for the public.

